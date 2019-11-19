LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tonight Greenville County Sheriff's deputies are meeting with concerned members of the public in the hopes of learning more about a string of attacks on horses.
Officials in Spartanburg and Greenville Counties say there have been five attacks in the two counties since Oct. 31. Some of those have been fatal.
Investigators from Greenville County and representatives from animal control will be at Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church at 4005 SC-414 in Landrum.
Lt. Ryan Flood said investigators are hoping to learn as much about the attacks as possible to determine whether or not they are related.
He also said if horse owners want to be proactive, they should install security cameras.
"Get surveillance cameras. Get some hunting cameras that they can put up on their property that if an event like this does happen, one, maybe it'll deter someone if they see a camera and, two, it could potentially provide us with some video surveillance and point us in the right direction of who these individuals might be," Flood said.
If you can't attend the meeting, but want to turnover information to the investigators Flood said to call 864-729-3243.
