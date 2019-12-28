GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A four-legged member of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office who got out of his kennel Friday was found early Saturday morning near the home he resides.
According to deputies, K9 Hyco escaped around 4 p.m. The 4-year-old Belgian Malinios works in the narcotics department, and isn't trained to bite.
Deputies say Hyco is shy around people, and does well with other dogs.
Around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies said the good boy was located near the area he resides.
