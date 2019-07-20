GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a man who is impersonating a deputy.
The suspect is described as a tall African American male with a muscular build wearing a dark button up shirt with a badge of some sort and a gun on his hip, deputies say.
He has been reported driving a black Chevy Impala with yellow markings like the newer patrol cars of the GCSO.
The major flag is that the suspect's car only has Greenville CO. on the side of the vehicle and not Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect has already pulled at least one person over.
Deputies want the public to know that none of the black with yellow striped patrol cars are Chevy Impalas but will only be Dodge Chargers and Ford Explorers.
However, the sheriff's office also still uses some patrol cars that are the older blue with yellow marking.
Deputies say anytime you are being signaled to pull over by law enforcement to pull over in a well lit and public place and that you can also call in to our dispatch to confirm the traffic stop.
Anyone with information on this subject is encouraged to call in to the sheriff's office or crime stoppers 23-crime.
