GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) There are crates and cages setup on a property off Dunklin Bridge Road in Fountain Inn. It's where deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they found 39 dogs used for breeding and two others dead.
“I’ve had a lot of history with animals," Master Deputy Michael Nunez said.
It's one of his first cases under his new title- Animal Cruelty Investigator with the sheriff's office.
“My position was designed mostly for puppy mills and large felony cases. Cases where there’s malice or forethought toward animal cruelty," Nunez said.
The sheriff created the position after reports of several dead horses. An investigation later revealed wild boars later killed those horses.
“A lot of animal cruelty cases are going to come from social media and from tips from the community but also referrals from animal care also animal control," Nunez said.
He's a master deputy who once work uniform patrol and will keep an eye on rural areas of the county.
“Since we have a lot of agriculture here in Greenville kinda outside on the outskirts.
There’s a lot of room to kinda setup these puppy mills," Nunez said.
He says investigators with animal control can recognize when a case goes beyond an ordinance violation and that's when they'll call him.
“To prevent the mistreatment of animals, but also the farming out of those animals and through animal care trying to prevent them from being overloaded," Nunez said.
