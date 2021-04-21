GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a video update about a deputy involved shooting incident that occurred in March of 2020.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said that the deputy who fired the shot in the incident has been cleared by an investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Lewis says that the investigation concluded that the deputy's action was justified under GCSO's use of force policy.
SLED's investigation into the incident along with the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office is still ongoing.
The video, released on YouTube, provides extensive body camera footage of the incident. Footage of the suspect being shot is not in the field of view of the body camera, but the video may be described as graphic by some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised during the video.
SLED said on Mar. 6 agents had filed charges against a man who was shot by a Greenville County deputy while the suspect was reportedly armed on the roof of an apartment building.
The incident unfolded around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Toscano Court. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the apartment building to investigate noises on the roof. When the responding deputy arrived, that deputy encountered a man on the roof of the building.
In a video briefing by the sheriff's office, the deputy provided verbal commands when the suspect pulled a gun out on him. The suspect then points his weapon at the deputy.
The sheriff's office said "in fear of his safety, the deputy responds by firing one round at the suspect ultimately striking him in the process".
Officials said the actual shooting was not in the camera's field of view due to the deputy's position behind cover.
The fire department was called in to help get the suspect down from the building.
Deputies said the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
On Tuesday, SLED identified that suspect as Tyson Devlin Moody, 32. Moody has been released from the hospital and is now charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful possession of a pistol, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The deputy involved was not hurt and will be placed on paid administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.
(1) comment
Heck of a shot.
