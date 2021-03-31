GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that a death investigation is being conducted near 98 Chestnut St. in Greenville.
According to deputies, dispatch received a call at around 7:36 pm after someone observed what appeared to be a body in a creek.
The investigation is still in its preliminary stages, according to the sheriff's office.
