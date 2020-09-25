GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office revealed the new look of their patrol cars on Friday in a post on Facebook.
According to the post, the new fleet has been rolling out for the past month.
The new cars feature a black and silver look that the sheriff's office said is reminiscent of the GCSO's old patrol car look before they switched to blue and gold in the 1990's
