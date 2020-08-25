Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage from an officer involved shooting that happened in mid July.
Deputies say they had been searching for 26-year-old, Michael Joseph Culbertson, for several days on multiple active warrants including resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, interfering with police and reckless driving.
Deputies say Culbertson told family members he wasn't going to jail, and that he had recently armed himself with a gun.
Moments before the officer involved shooting, body camera video shows deputies exiting a van and demanding Culbertson show his hands at which time Culbertson begins to flee and deputies say he produced a handgun, prompting them to open fire.
The investigation revealed that five of the seven deputies on scene fired their weapons during the incident.
Following the shooting, deputies approached Culbertson and began CPR and rendering first-aid until paramedics arrived. Culbertson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SLED was called to the scene, and deputies say agents collected the suspect's .9mm handgun and a clip containing several rounds of ammunition.
As with all shootings, SLED and the department's Office of Professional Standards reviewed the shooting. Sheriff Hobart Lewis says their internal investigation concluded the actions by Culbertson lead to the justified shooting by deputies.
We reached out to SLED who says their investigation is ongoing at this time.
You can view the video here. Warning, it is extremely graphic.
Previously: GCSO: Suspect dead after taking aim at deputies after hours-long chase
