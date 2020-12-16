GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said there are more than 100 cases in the county that have gone 'cold.'
"There’s a family member alive today that has a picture in their living room, right here at Christmas. When their family comes over and they look at that picture from that person they lost in 1967, they wonder what their life would've been like had they still be here," Sheriff Lewis said.
Sheriff Lewis said he's working every day to learn more about the heartbreak behind the list of names.
The oldest cold case dates back 53 years ago. The common denominator for these cases comes down to time.
"We came in and realized we have more than 100 cold cases that have not been looked at," Sheriff Lewis said.
At one point, all of the county's cold cases fell on one captain's shoulders. Now they've added a captain and lieutenant to the unit, along with adding more investigators.
"We’ve put more manpower to it, that’s the biggest key," Sheriff Lewis said.
Sheriff Lewis also pointed out several missing persons cases where it seems like people just vanished. He said someone out there has a piece of information that could lead to arrests.
"We have an employee who has worked here for a long time named Albert Sweeney." Reports show Sweeney's mother was brutally killed just over 30 years ago. Her case remains open.
"It’s hard to look at Albert every day as the head of this agency and know that you don’t have an answer for him, and second what are you doing to help find an answer?" Sheriff Lewis said.
Sheriff adds Sweeney serves as a constant reminder, a representative for the 101 cases still unsolved.
"I think Albert keeps us in check, he never asks “ What are they doing on my mother’s case today?“ But my answer is we're going to make it a priority, we’re going to solve that case for Albert Sweeney," Sheriff Lewis said.
The sheriff said these investigators may not solve the full puzzle every day. However, with more manpower, just one piece could someday create the full picture.
"It’s those small wins that ultimately lead to a victory and we hope in answering these questions for these families."
