Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office began a death investigation after being called to the scene of a fatal shooting.
Deputies say around 2 a.m. the received a call for a shooting at a home on Westbrook Drive off of Old Piedmont Highway near West Faris Road.
We're told when they arrived on scene, they found one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies say there are no suspects at this time, and they will release more information as the investigation develops.
Deputies are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to please call 23-CRIME.
More news: School bus crashes injuring 14 in McDowell County, 1 airlifted to hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.