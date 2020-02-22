GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Are you, or someone you know, an artist looking to not only share your work with Greenville County, but help spread environmental awareness?
The Greenville County Soil and Water Conservation District is searching for some creative minds to help them transform six storm drains throughout the county into works of art.
They're looking to not only bring pops of color to the county, but to help bring awareness to the affect storm drains can have on pollution.
The organization says there's a common misconception that storm drains lead to sewer treatment facilities. Rather, anything that goes into a storm drain actually goes directly into the nearest river, lake or stream - without being treated.
Basically, that means that litter, auto fluids, yard chemicals, pet waste and any other pollutants are going straight into the county's bodies of water through storm drains.
The organization plans to decorate a storm drain in six pedestrian-friendly areas in the county, including Travelers Rest, Simpsonville, Mauldin, Fountain Inn, and the City of Greenville.
Anyone interested in helping create a masterpiece, and help educate the public, can submit an application here.
MORE NEWS:
SC may end untrained police officers on regular patrols
Cayce community says goodbye to 6-year-old Faye Swetlik in special memorial service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.