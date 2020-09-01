Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office held a press conference to discuss the progress of Greenville County's Drug Enforcement Task Force and the strides it has made in the last year.
The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was formed in 2019 as a collaboration between the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Inn Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Greer Police Department, Mauldin Police Department, and Travelers Rest Police Department.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins says in the unit's first year, 135 people were arrested and hundreds of pounds of drugs were seized worth thousands of dollars.
Commander Bart McEntire said investigators worked an average of 50-60 hours per week and highlighted the three major problems the unit is facing in the county. Chiefly among those was the Opioid problem, followed by marijuana and THC infused products packaged as candy and methamphetamine.
Commander McEntire said the unit had taken 10 different presses off the streets from every part of the county and arrested several major heroin suppliers.
The unit also seized more than 259 pounds of marijuana, 852 THC cartridges, and 162.6 pounds of THC edibles.
“The combined unit is an excellent example of what can happen when law enforcement agencies merge their resources, manpower and knowledge to fight drug trafficking. The stage was set from the very beginning for DEU to operate with no boundaries in pursuing drug traffickers. Today's society is one of mobility and traffickers take advantage of this by moving freely throughout the county and the state. The formation of the DEU gives us the resources to be proactive and we will pursue drug traffickers across jurisdictions if you entertain the thought of this illegal venture.”
The full report can be read below:
