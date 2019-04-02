GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville County official on Tuesday discredited an activist’s claims that the Greenville County Detention Center does not meet safety code requirements and explained away two other concerns the activist had over telephone usage and attorney-client confidentiality.
Bruce Wilson, founder of Fighting Injustice Together, complained there are no sprinklers in an older section of the jail, and he wants the inmates moved out of that area.
“We probably will be asking that part of this jail either immediately comes up with a policy to address the sprinkler systems in this jail or shut it down and move those inmates to another part of the hall,” Wilson said in a news conference Tuesday. “We cannot have it where one group of inmates in the new part of the jail are more safe than the inmates in the old jail that makes no sense.”
Bob Mihalic, Governmental Affairs Coordinator for Greenville County, said the detention center buildings are inspected multiple times each year and are always found to be in compliance with safety parameters.
Wilson also claimed the jail is recording inmates’ communications with their attorneys and wants the practice stopped. The activist also wants the jail to allow new intake pretrial detainees to make a phone call to legal counsel without the use of a pin number.
Mihalic explained the policies the jail has in place to protect attorney client privilege, and also explained that the pin-code system protects civilians from unwanted phone calls from inmates, “protect the rights of crime victims, protects the phone account of inmates from being stolen by other inmates,” and helps keep a record of telephone calls placed by inmates.
Below is Mihalic’s full statement addressing Wilson’s concerns
“All four buildings of the Detention Center are inspected twice per year by the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The South Carolina State Fire Marshall accompanies SCDC inspectors during one of these inspections annually. The Detention Center receives written inspection reports from the Fire Marshall at the conclusion of his inspection prior to leaving the facility. The last inspection was December 2, 2018. This report shows that the Detention Center is in compliance with all State fire codes. The building F.I.T is referencing is referred to as Building Two and was constructed in 1976. There are 426 inmates in this building as of today. Detention Centers are classified as I3 buildings in the fire code. A sprinkler system was not required when the building was constructed and buildings classified as I3 were not required to retrofit when the code changed. All areas of Building Two are covered by smoke detectors and the building has a smoke removal system in the event of a fire. Multiple fire hoses, fire extinguishers, and SCOTT Air Paks are located throughout the building and all Detention Officers are trained in their use. The Detention Center has a thorough Emergency Response Plan in place for such an emergency.
The Detention Center has a policy in place to protect Attorney Client Privileged Communications. Attorneys with clients in jail fill out a form listing their SC Bar Number and all phone numbers associated with their firm. All numbers provided are programmed in the inmate phone system and are not recorded. The inmate number to the Public Defender’s Office is not recorded as well. Should an attorney not be on the non-recorded list they would hear a prompt stating that “inmate calls may be monitored or recorded.” Attorneys on the non-recorded list do not hear this same message. The attorney can terminate the call and contact the Detention Center to have their numbers added to the non-recorded list.
The inmate phone system is designed to require a pin number to complete a telephone call. This is done to allow citizens to block their number from receiving calls from inmates, protect the rights of crime victims, protect the phone account of inmates from being stolen by other inmates, and to keep a record of telephone calls placed by inmates. The pin number is the only way to accomplish this. A common example would be when a judge orders a defendant not to have any contact with the victim. The inmate then calls and threatens the victim from the booking area. The inmate pin number and password known only to the inmate identifies the specific inmate making the threat and can be used should the victim make a complaint to the Court. Additionally, there is no way for a Detention Officer in booking to know who an inmate is calling when they place a call.”
