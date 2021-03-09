GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County said its Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications. A spokesman for the county says the program will use federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 funds to help eligible residents in the county meet overdue rent and utility expenses.
The county says eligible households have one or more people who "qualify for unemployment due to COVID‐19, has experienced a reduction in household income due to COVID‐19, or has incurred significant costs due to COVID‐19 or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID‐19;" are at risk of homelessness due to evictions, utility shutoffs, or past due notices; and has a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.
Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance (starting from from April 1, 2020), plus an additional 3 months if the applicant is able to demonstrate further need. The county said assistance will first be provided to reduce rental arrears before households will be evaluated future rent payment needs. Assistance for future rent expenses may be provided for up to three months at a time and will require re-application after that time. The county said all applicants will be required to provide documentation to support their eligibility for assistance.
