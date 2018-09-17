GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
A Wade Hampton High Physics Teacher Beth Leavitt has been named the Air Force Association (AFA) National Aerospace/STEM Teacher of the Year.
Greenville County Schools said the outstanding honor recognizes Mrs. Leavitt’s exemplary achievements in promoting STEM education across Greenville County.
The district said Leavitt worked closely with Furman University Director of Science Education John Kaup and the Buzz Aldrin Space Institute to bring giant Mars maps to Greenville schools. The map depicts the Mars Orbital Laser Altimeter image, which measures the elevation of the surface features of Mars, and it includes the landing locations of NASA Mars robots.
Mrs. Leavitt will be honored this week at the 2018 AFA Delegate Convention in National Harbor, Maryland, where she will be presented a $3,000 check and a diamond pin in honor of her accomplishments.
