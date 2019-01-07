Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Greenville County School District have confirmed that a child was hit by a car Monday morning.
We're told it happened as the fourth grade student was walking on his way to Monaview Elementary School.
The accident happened at 7:43 a.m. at a 4-way stop near the school.
Officials with the school district say first responders arrived quickly and provided medical treatment.
According to the official, the student told firefighters he was excited to come back to school after a the long holiday break.
Troopers say the student was transported to the hospital.
The spokesperson for the Greenville County Schools said the student is bruised, but otherwise not seriously injured.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver won't face any charges.
