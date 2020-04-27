GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Most radio listeners know Tony Wheeler as “Tone Hollywood” when they turn to 107.3 JAMZ. However, when Wheeler saw his home he turned speechless.
“I couldn’t make it here from East North, all the roads were blocked off because of trees- and the power lines that were down,” Wheeler said.
He informs his listeners about what’s going, but this time he got a warning.
“My neighbor texted me and said you need to get home there’s some damage- she actually said demolished, your place has been demolished,” he said.
A tornado ripped through Greenville County and through his townhome off Edwards Road.
“There’s insulation all over the ground, dirt from the tree, and also my bathroom- the foundation’s been cracked,” Wheeler said.
He took video of a massive tree that crushed his home’s roof and it also created an unwanted skylight.
“It actually landed in the spare bedroom in the back, so that’s where I keep some of my clothes and my shoe collection,” Wheeler said.
He knew the storm could cause problems, but never thought to would pay him a visit.
“I could see the clouds and I could see the lightening and everything and I thought it was actually in Travelers Rest,” he said.
There’s damage throughout his community as cranes and wood chippers move in, which are the new neighbors he’ll get to know.
“I totally understand now. I’ve always felt bad when I see that happen to people, but now I know exactly what they’re going through and also the anxiety of like- what am I going to do next?”
Through it all Wheeler tries to remains the voice of reason.
“Thank goodness for my health, and thank goodness for the health of my neighbors. We will rebuild,” he said.
Storm damage along Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Storm damage behind Shepherd's Cafe on Rutherford Road.
Sign damaged at the intersection of Rutherford Road and Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville County.
Sign damage at the intersection of Rutherford Road and Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville County.
Storm damage behind Shepherd's Cafe on Rutherford Road.
Storm damage in front of Shepherd's Cafe near Rutherford Road.
A pile of metal scraps from storm damage in front of Summit Church on Rutherford Road.
Storm damage at JL Wynn and Sons Damage on Rutherford Road.
Pole damaged near Summit Church on Rutherford Road.
Rutherford Road Storm Damage
Corona Lounge on Wade Hampton Blvd storm damage
Family Dollar sign on Pleasantburg Dr. damaged by storm.
House near Wade Hampton High with tree damage
Piney Mtn Bike Lounge sign damaged
Storm damage near Wade Hampton HS
Tree damage at Public Storage
Uprooted tree near Edwards Road in Greenville
Storms rolling over Paris Mountain.
Storms near Mauldin Lake in Pickens - Brandi S.
Storms in Lyman - FOX Carolina chief photographer Mark Warren
Storms over Spartanburg - FOX Carolina photographer Chrissy Lowe
Storms in West Union, SC - Devin C.
