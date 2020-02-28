GREENVILLE, S.C. (Feb. 28, 2020) -- The South Carolina primary doesn't officially start until tomorrow, but thousands of voters in Greenville County have already cast their ballot."
"We've voted about 5,000 people through the absentee process. About 4,000 in-person," said elections director Conway Belangia. “It's not near what we'll have in the general election in November, but right now it's very busy.“
Belangia said the biggest crowds will likely still come tomorrow. So he’s telling voters to be ready.
Voters must have a photo I.D., like a drivers license, passport or a voter registration card with a photo.
Belangia also said voters need to make sure they're at the right polling place -- more than one third of Greenville county voters are being rerouted to a different location.
You can find your polling place here:
