GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Things are heating up between the county and city in Greenville.
Tuesday, county council voted to delay a resolution that would contribute $26 million to the city for the new South Carolina Art and Cultural Center that will be in downtown along the Reedy River.
Some would call this a political play but both sides have ideas and projects they want to see happen in Greenville as a whole.
County council chairman Butch Kirven they are frustrated with how the city has handled certain business dealings.
"It goes back, talking to my colleagues on county council with disappointment in the city's attitude towards our university ridge project over here," said Kirven.
He says the city has not approved zoning for the county square redevelopment, which has been in the approval process for months.
"It just built up a level of frustration that manifested itself in the vote the other night," he said.
The vote carried at 7-5.
At the center of this somewhat controversial back-and-forth is the topic of affordable housing, which Greenville mayor, Knox White, has said is non-negotiable.
"There's just been a lot of disappointments along the way, inconsistencies. It's not just one issue. People talk about affordable housing; the county is all for affordable housing," said Kirven.
FOX Carolina reached out to the mayor for a response to the county’s decision to delay funds. White sent us the following statement:
“Staff and elected officials with both the County and the City have had constructive talks about how to improve the County Square project. Top on the agenda has been ways to address concerns about traffic, design and the type of housing on the site. Ensuring that the project includes affordable housing is something everyone wants to see and we are all still working toward that goal.”
Kirven agrees affordable housing is a good thing for Greenville, which has great benefits. However, for him and some of his colleagues they feel it’s not right to be forced into any decisions.
"But we realize that this project at university ridge is going to be the source of enormous funds that we can use in the future for affordable housing in ways that we have not been able to do before now. So, we don't want to jeopardize that,” Kirven said.
