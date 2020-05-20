Greenville Co. waterparks to open Memorial Day weekend

Discovery Island in Simpsonville. (Source: Fox Carolina)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) With Memorial Day Weekend approaching, many counties and cities should be preparing to open up summer activities like pools and waterparks. 

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still looming over the nation, those openings have had to be postponed. 

Greenville County Rec said they're expecting to open waterparks on June 15.  

This includes Discovery Island in Simpsonville, Otter Creek in Greenville and 7th Inning Splash in Piedmont. 

Details concerning social distancing practices and times have not yet been released. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

MORE NEWS: 

Clemson outlines plan to return to in-person classes in fall, additional precautions

Disney World news: Disney Springs reopens in Florida

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.