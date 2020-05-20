GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) With Memorial Day Weekend approaching, many counties and cities should be preparing to open up summer activities like pools and waterparks.
However, with the coronavirus pandemic still looming over the nation, those openings have had to be postponed.
Greenville County Rec said they're expecting to open waterparks on June 15.
This includes Discovery Island in Simpsonville, Otter Creek in Greenville and 7th Inning Splash in Piedmont.
Details concerning social distancing practices and times have not yet been released. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
