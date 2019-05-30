GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Thursday, the SC Equality Coalition, Lambda Legal, the ACLU, and ACLU of South Carolina announced they are suing the President Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services, and the state of South Carolina on behalf of a married same-sex couple, Eden Rogers and Brandy Welch, who claim they were turned away by a government-funded foster care agency for failing to meet the agency’s religious criteria.
The lawsuit claims Miracle Hill Ministries denied the couple’s application to serve as foster parents because the agency’s religious criteria excludes people who are not evangelical Protestant Christian or who are same-sex couples of any faith.
The suit claims Miracle Hill Ministries is South Carolina’s largest state-contracted foster care agency. It also states the South Carolina requested and HHS granted a waiver of federal nondiscrimination rules for federally funded agencies, which allows taxpayer-funded foster care agencies to use religious criteria to exclude families based on their faith and sexual orientation.
“We work hard to raise our own two girls in a loving and stable home. Faith is a part of our family life, so it is hurtful and insulting to us that Miracle Hill’s religious view of what a family must look like deprives foster children of a nurturing, supportive home,” said Brandy Welch in a news release.
Welch and Rogers, who have been married three years, already have two daughters, ages 7 and 10, and said they wanted to open their home to other children.
“After family challenges, I helped raise my siblings. I know firsthand the fear and stress that children feel when they are forced to leave their homes,” Rogers said in the news release. “As a mother and an educator, I want to make sure children in foster care have a safe, supportive, and loving home when they need one.”
The suit claims that, in order to foster through Miracle Hill, a family must agree with Miracle Hill’s “doctrinal statement,” including “that God’s design for marriage is the legal joining of one man and one woman in a life-long covenant relationship.”
Jeff Ayers, Executive Director of SC Equality Coalition, said these requirements are discriminatory.
“There is simply no place for discrimination in our state’s foster care system,” Ayers said in the news release. “South Carolina’s vulnerable children need loving families ready to give them loving homes. LGBTQ individuals and same-sex couples across South Carolina are those families, ready and able to provide those homes, and they should never be turned away just because they do not meet a foster care agency’s religious standard.”
Ayers also argued that President Trump’s HHS department and South Carolina Ayers should not permit foster care agencies that receive taxpayer money to care for wards of the State to disqualify potential foster parents because they don’t conform to a religious litmus test.
Currey Cook, Counsel and Director of Youth in Out-Of-Home Care Project at Lambda Legal added, “The state of South Carolina and the Trump Administration have turned their backs on the children of South Carolina who are in foster care. The 4,600 children in state care — many of whom live in group homes, are separated from siblings, or age out of foster care without ever becoming part of a family — need every qualified family that is willing to open their heart and home to a child,” said Susan Dunn, Legal Director of the ACLU of South Carolina. “By allowing discrimination in the state child welfare system, caring, qualified families like Eden and Brandy are turned away. Prospective foster and adoptive parents should be judged only on their capacity to provide love and support to a child. Our state’s priorities should be finding homes for every child who needs one, not providing taxpayer-funded agencies with a license to discriminate.”
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court, claims that HHS, the HHS Administration for Children and Families, certain HHS officials, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, and the Director of the South Carolina Department of Social Services are violating the Establishment, Equal Protection, and Due Process Clauses of the U.S Constitution by allowing Miracle Hill to screen out possible foster families because of their faith or sexual orientation.
Miracle Hill Ministries President and CEO released this statement Thursday concerning the allegations in the lawsuit:
"Miracle Hill Ministries considers it a privilege to be one of the many foster care options in the Upstate of South Carolina. Our unique ability to partner with Christian parents who share our religious convictions has helped to greatly increase the pool of available foster homes. We are saddened that Ms. Rogers and Ms. Welch are unwilling to foster children if they cannot do so with Miracle Hill. We would be honored to work with them if they shared our religious convictions in belief and practice, and we’ve encouraged them to volunteer in other ways with our ministry if they would like to do so. Not only are there several foster agencies in the Upstate that will partner with any qualified individual or couple, but the state’s own Department of Social Services is available throughout the state to license anyone who meets their criteria and completes the licensing process. We shared this information with Ms. Rogers and Ms. Welch.
Miracle Hill Ministries has always served foster children regardless of their faith or no faith at all. Additionally, our foster families comply with the law to respect the religious heritage and sexual orientation of children in their care. Faith-based foster care agencies are working hard to end the foster care crisis and should be allowed to participate in the child welfare system while maintaining their religious convictions and practices. It is in the best interest of South Carolina’s children to allow as many unique foster care agencies as possible to increase the pool of available foster homes."
