Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a Greenville couple were sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay back millions of dollars after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and equity skimming.
The judge sentenced Dana Q. Roush, 40, to more than eleven years in federal prison and her husband Michael “Bubba” Roush, 56, to six and a half years. The judge also ordered them to pay back more than $2.5 million. Mrs. Roush was sentenced, while her husband was sentenced to six and a half years.
“These defendants here stole more than money. They robbed their victims of the American dream,” said United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. in a news release. “For so many South Carolinians, times are tough right now. That these two defendants exploited that difficulty to line their own pockets is reprehensible, and this office will not tolerate it. I appreciate the jury’s verdict and the sentence handed down by the judge. I am especially thankful for the hard work form our federal partners in this case.”
Trial evidence revealed that Dana and Bubba Roush owned and operated Kingdom Connected Investments, LLC (“KCI”). They marketed their company as a Christian organization and promised to create “win-win” situations for home sellers and buyers. They sought out homeowners who often owed more on their home than the property was worth, and buyers who lacked good credit and thus could not obtain a conventional mortgage and then promised to relieve the homeowner from the burdens of mortgage payments by “buying” the home and placing a new buyer in the home who would rent-to-own.
As part of the scheme, KCI promised to make all the sellers’ mortgage payments. The US Attorney said KCI also misled sellers to believe that they would be immediately removed from the property’s title and that they were no longer responsible for the original loan.
KCI also promised the buyers that they were renting-to-own and building up equity. What they didn’t tell buyers is that a third party - the seller - had an existing mortgage on the property that KCI was responsible for paying.
Rather than using the down payments and rents received from the buyers to pay the sellers’ mortgage payments, the US Attorney said Bubba and Dana Roush used the money for personal expenses and to expand their real estate business.
Special Agent Matt Jacobson of the FBI testified that KCI received $2.6 million from buyers and only paid $1.4 million in mortgage payments. Approximately 130 properties were involved in the scam and Jacobson testified that only twice among those properties did a buyer actually become a homeowner and a seller not end up with foreclosure and ruined credit.
“The fraud perpetrated by the defendants allowed them to steal millions of dollars from people who could not afford to lose any money,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jody Norris in a news release. “The victims were robbed of their life savings, their homes, and the futures they had planned. The Special Agents from the FBI and the investigators from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) who brought these defendants to justice, should be commended for their dedication and demonstration of our resolve to fully investigate these fraudulent schemes in South Carolina.”
