GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that a previously missing man has been found safe.
Deputies say that 85-year-old Benny Peele was last seen around the 1100 block of North Highway 25 in Travelers Rest before he went missing earlier Tuesday evening.
MORE NEWS: CDC will decrease coronavirus quarantine time from 14 to 7-10 days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.