Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Department have arrested a 41-year-old youth soccer coach for criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
Deputies say the received a report on November 23, regarding Eduardo Mendoza, inappropriately touching an athlete while working in his capacity as a youth soccer coach for the YMCA on Adams Mill Road in Simpsonville.
Deputies say during the investigation, investigators were able to substantiate the allegations of inappropriate conduct.
On December 7, deputies arrested Mendoza who was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he has since been released on a $15,000 bond.
Investigators say Mendoza has coached as many as five youth soccer teams each season for the past 8 years and are concerned there might be more victims.
Investigators ask anyone with information regarding additional inappropriate conduct by Mendoza to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or the the Greenville County Specialized Investigations Division at 864-467-4704.
