Zamya Graham

Zamya Graham, 11, (GCSO/January 16, 2022). 

 Greenville County Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have found a girl who went missing safe, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Zamya Graham was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11:50 p.m. in the Pine Creek Drive area.

She was found safe around 1:30 Sunday morning. 

