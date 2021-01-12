GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it is investigating a shooting incident that occurred late Monday night.
Deputies say that the incident occurred at an apartment complex along Cedar Lane Road.
According to GCSO, a call was received reporting shots fired and upon arrival, deputies located the victim in the breezeway.
Deputies say that the victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
GCSO says that there is no current information on a suspect but anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. School board to vote Tuesday on one-time bonuses for teachers & staff as compensation for extra duties during pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.