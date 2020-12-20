GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville deputies say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at City Arsenal on Poinsett Highway in Greenville on Sunday afternoon that left two men injured.
According to deputies, an individual in the store fired a shot that injured both himself and another man.
Deputies say that the shooting appears to be accidental but an investigation is ongoing.
Both of the victims are in the hospital and in stable condition, according to authorities.
MORE NEWS: Trump to return to Georgia to support GOP Senate candidates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.