Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a missing woman who had been last seen on Wednesday morning was found on Friday.
Deputies said Linda Anne Macdonald was last seen at her home near Waddell Road. According to deputies Macdonald has walked off several times in the past and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and manic disorder.
Deputies say she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and red shoes. She is about 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.
Deputies later confirmed Macdonald had been found and in safe.
Deputies thanked Greenville police for their assistance in tracking Macdonald down.
