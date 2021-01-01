GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say a girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon has now been found safe.
Deputies made the announcement early Friday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, 11-year-old Nivia Young walked away from her residence on Walden Creek Way at around 2:30 Thursday afternoon and had not been seen or heard from since.
Nivia is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, two inches and weighing around 100 pounds. She also has a mole on the left side of her nose, according to deputies.
GCSO says that Nivia was last seen wearing a teal Northface fleece jacket with jeans and white tennis shoes and was carrying a unicorn backpack with a Nike bag.
Deputies did not elaborate where Nivia was found, only saying she was now safe.
MORE NEWS: Area hospitals make schedule changes for elective surgeries as COVID-19 numbers increase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.