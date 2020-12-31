GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say that 11-year-old Nivia Young walked away from her residence on Walden Creek Way at around 2:30 Thursday afternoon and has not been seen or heard from since.
Nivia is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, two inches and weighing around 100 pounds. She also has a mole on the left side of her nose, according to deputies.
GCSO says that Nivia was last seen wearing a teal Northface fleece jacket with jeans and white tennis shoes and was carrying a unicorn backpack with a Nike bag.
Anyone that has information on Nivia's whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
