GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a black double axle trailer that was stolen form the parking lot of Welcome Elementary on November 18, according to a post from GCSO's official page.
Deputies say that the trailer also contained an 8x8 Russell condenser unit when it was stolen.
According to GCSO, unidentified suspects in a white Chevrolet pickup truck stole trailer from the property during the nigh time. Deputies also note that the truck that was used to steal the trailer could be missing a bumper.
Anyone who has information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
