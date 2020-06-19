Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Right now, deputies in Greenville County are searching for a murder suspect they say is armed and dangerous.
According to deputies, 33-year-old Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores, is wanted for the murder of Edlars Funez who was shot and killed in a parking lot on West Parker Road on May 31.
Deputies are seeking information on Garcia-Flores' whereabouts and say if seen, should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous.
If seen, deputies say you should call 911 immediately and they ask anyone with information of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
