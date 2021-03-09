GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 4-year-old boy.
According to dispatch, the call came in for 4-year-old Felipe Joseph Roman at approximately 6:30 p.m. He was last seen at the Herdklotz Park located on Beverley Road.
Dispatch says Felipe was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. He has blonde hair and a braid down his back.
FOX Carolina crews are at the scene now.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and stand by him until law enforcement can arrive to your location.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
More news: Sheriff: Person of interest identified after woman was abducted from grocery store parking lot, sexually assaulted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.