GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are searching for an endangered missing person.
According to the sheriff's office, 81-year-old Charles Green was last seen on Barwood Circle at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Deputies say Mr. Green, who suffers from advanced memory loss, was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, jean jacket and black boots.
Anyone who sees Mr. Green is asked to call 911 immediately and maintain eyesight of him if safe to do so.
