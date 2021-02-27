GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 9-year-old in Travelers Rest.
According to the sheriff's office, Devin Fry was last seen on Dean Williams Road around 10:12 a.m. on Saturday.
Deputies say Devin was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a blue backpack.
Anyone who sees Devin is asked to call 911 and maintain sight of him if safe to do so.
