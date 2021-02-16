GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch says deputies are currently searching for a suspect who was detained but escaped on foot in Greenville County.
According to dispatch, deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person just before 10 p.m. A suspect had been detained but escaped their cuffs and took off on foot along Anderson Road and East Wilburn Avenue.
The suspect is described as a middle aged man around six feet tall with a gray beard. He was wearing a blue plaid hoodie with a black hood.
Dispatch said multiple deputies are stationed at all nearby intersections searching the area for the escaped suspect.
Stay tuned for further updates.
