GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is seeking information after a missing woman's car was found abandoned.
According to the sheriff's office, 21-year-old Flavie Alix Marie Cocard was last seen on Dec. 15, before telling family she was leaving for unknown reasons.
The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 17, Cocard's car was discovered abandoned in Abbeville County by deputies with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office described Cocard as 5'4', weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of flowers on her chest area and multiple scars on her arm.
At this time investigators are asking for anyone with information to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
More news: Police: Wanted teen suspect involved in deadly Spartanburg shooting that killed man, wounded another captured in NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.