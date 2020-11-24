GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to the murder of a man in Greenville in October of 2015.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis announced that the suspect, 45-year-old Jason "Travis" Merrill, was arrested on Friday in Brevard, North Carolina and is currently awaiting extradition to Greenville.
Lewis says that the victim, Cecil "Sandy" Morris, was killed by a gunshot wound before his residence at 20 Michael Dr. caught on fire.
Deputies responded to that fire on the afternoon of October 30 and located Morris' remains, determining that they had begun to decompose before the fire began.
Deputies say that Morris' murder occurred sometime in mid-to-late October, but the investigation went cold after an initial lack of forensic evidence.
Investigators say they began reexamining the casein the fall of this year and uncovered surveillance footage, phone records and forensic evidence that led them to Morris' roommate, Jason Merrill.
According to investigators, after Morris was shot and killed, Merrill flew to California and fraudulently used Morris' credit cards.
Authorities say that Merrill returned to Greenville on October 30, 2015 to the Micheal Dr. residence and set it on fire before fleeing to a relative's house in Brevard, North Carolina, where the victim's vehicle was located.
In addition to murder, Merrill is also being charged with arson, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and financial transaction card fraud, financial I.D fraud and second degree computer crimes, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
