GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Greenville Drive announced Fluor Field's return to full capacity and other mid-season changes.
According to Drive officials, after operating at roughly 50 percent capacity since its season opener, Fluor Field will return to full capacity seating effective June 1. The drive will return to an assigned seating model, with ticket sales for the remainder of the season opening on Friday, May 21.
To meet the needs of fans who prefer to have a socially distanced experienced, officials said sections 101 and 117 will be made into pods of two and four seats. These seats will not be available for sale, but rather on a first-come, first-serve basis for any fan with a ticket to a game. Season ticket holders will be able to reserve pods in advance.
Drive officials also mentioned that the Drive and Fluor Field are offering on-site vaccinations through the season, in partnership with Prisma Health. The next vaccination clinic is scheduled for June 1, with additional clinics scheduled for July 1, August 3, and September 1.
