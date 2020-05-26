Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United Way of Greenville County received a $5,000 donation from the Greenville Drive to aid the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.
The gift, made possible by fans and front office staff, was raised by the organization selling t-shirts produced right here in Greenville.
Delta Apparel made the "Safe at Home" t-shirts which were sold by the team. Proceeds from each t-shirt sale were directed to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.
More than 200 t-shirts have been sold since the start of the program, reflecting the generous spirit of the community.
“We are incredibly thankful for the creative and generous team at the Drive, who immediately raised their hands to help,” said Meghan Barp, president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County. “We thank each person who purchased a shirt in support of this effort, as well as Craig Brown and the entire team at the Greenville Drive for their tremendous partnership and commitment to our community.”
Since the fund began in March, it has raised more than $1 million with more than $370,000 deployed to provide immediate assistance with food, housing and more.
Fore more on the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund and how you can donate, click here.
