GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Sporting events have been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but many organizations are using the off-time to give back to their communities in the fight against the virus.
The Greenville Drive is joining Minor League Baseball in launching a campaign aimed at raising money for Harvest Hope Food Bank. They're partnering with Trehel Corporation, Duke Energey and Spinx.
The CommUNITY First campaign is an online community donation effort for the food bank. The Drive says that for every $10 donated, they and their partners will donate a ticket to a local hero of the pandemic to a future game.
The heroes will be honored and celebrated for their service in the community.
"While the future is uncertain, The Drive is committed to doing its part to help those impacted by COVID-19 and looks forward to the time we can all gather to celebrate our ability to overcome, because, as always, we know that Together, We Win," the Drive said in a statement.
Those interested in donating can do from April 28 through May 31 via their website.
