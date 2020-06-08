GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools announced their new 2020 partner of the year - the Greenville Drive.
The award was created to recognize and affirm organizations, groups or individuals who Greenville County Schools believe are making a significant, positive impact on their ability to fulfill the school district's mission.
This could be seen through volunteer time, financial contributions, in-kind donations, or other collaborative supports to students, schools or the district as a whole.
“Recognizing the Greenville Drive as our Partner of the Year is the result of a multifaceted partnership between the Drive and Greenville County Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster. “We are fortunate to have a strong partnership that recognizes our athletes for their academic achievement, that recognizes our employees and helps recruit teachers into the profession and to our district, and that brings recognition and awareness of the various careers in manufacturing and health care to our students.”
GCS says the Greenville Drive has, for a longtime, been a champion of their students and staff. They help with the following programs and initiatives:
- Annual GCS Appreciation Night to honor all employees
- They team up with Public Education Partners for #Teach864 Night, which celebrates teachers and promotes the teaching profession
- Reading All-Stars Program, which is aimed at promoting reading and academic success for students in second through eighth grades.
- Drive for Excellence academic awards, which are presented annually to high performing athletic teams and athletic departments
- Sponsors the Manufacturing Night and Health Careers Night for students to learn about careers and certifications in those fields
The Drive also partners with LaunchGVL to give students the opportunity to participate in a paid internship.
