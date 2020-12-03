Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Drive has been named the Nation's top Single-A franchise after receiving the 2020 Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America.
The award honors franchises that have demonstrated long-term success and sustained excellence in the business of Minor League Baseball. Each year, one team from each of Minor League Baseballs classification levels is honored.
"The Freitas Award is our chance to honor the entire operation of a minor league baseball team from the owner and general manager to the ticket taker and clubhouse manager,” said J.J. Cooper, executive editor, Baseball America. “We look at a team's ability to connect with its community and provide a quality experience for fans. This year, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out an entire season. That meant that we put an even larger emphasis on a team's ability to serve its community. The Drive were one of the standouts around the country in taking the challenge of 2020 and using it as an opportunity to make a difference to the people of Greenville and the surrounding area. Because of that, we are proud to award them the 2020 Freitas Award."
This year, the Drive was singled out for its efforts to combat COVID-19, fight hunger, improve education and continuing to offer fun and family-friendly opportunities for the community to come together safely.
This Drive was selected among 60 other teams in its class. The 2020 win marks the second time the team has won the award following a win in 2012.
“To be singled out among a very accomplished and successful group of more than 60 Single-A franchises by a well-respected and influential publication like Baseball America is an incredible honor for the entire Drive organization,” said Craig Brown, President and Owner, the Greenville Drive. “More importantly, it is a testament to the strong partnership between our team and the Greenville community we continue to love and support, even through difficult times. We couldn’t be prouder of this achievement.”
