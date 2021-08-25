GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Blood Connection is partnering with the Greenville Drive to host a blood drive Sunday due to blood supply being at dangerously low levels in South Carolina.
The Blood Connection said it has a critical need for blood donations after several weeks of historically low donor turnout and an increased need for blood products from Upstate hospitals.
The "Lifesaver League" blood drive will be Sunday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Flour Field, according to organizers.
Organizers said each donor will receive a $10 gift card of their choice, an exclusive Lifesaver League hat and a voucher for a ticket to a future Drive game.
Click here to make an appointment.
