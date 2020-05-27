GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the Greenville Drive will hold a special graduation ceremony for seniors in the area to celebrate the end of their high school careers.
The Class of 2020 had an interesting second half of their senior year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
To show them just how special they are, the Greenville Drive will be holding a virtual celebration for the graduating classes in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.
It will be held from 8:20 to 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
One can watch via the Drive's Facebook Page, or on FOX Carolina's page.
