GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Drive's season opening home game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods has been postponed, according to a release from the team.
The release says that opening day will be pushed to Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.
The Drive will play a doubleheader on Thursday against the Hot Rods due to the postponement, with first pitch set for 5:00pm for Game 1. The games will be seven innings each, according to the Drive.
The team says that fans who had tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them at the Fluor Field box office for any other Drive game this May.
