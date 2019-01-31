GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville landed the number five spot on Southern Living magazine’s list of the South’s Friendliest Cities.
Charleston, SC earned the number-one spot on the list, followed by Savannah, GA at number two.
Asheville, NC clocked in at number 9.
Austin, TX rounded out the list at number 15.
Southern Living is owned by Meredith Corporation, which also owns FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.