GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville family is traumatized after their car flipped three times on I-385. It took her days to get behind the wheel because of the fear it would happen again.
"You really realize how fast life can be taken away," Bowers said. "When we started our day we had no idea it was going to end up that way. Got up, got dressed and I never realized I was going to end up in a trauma bay with my clothes actually cut off."
It was Friday afternoon she said she had just picked up her teenage son's girlfriend. They were on 385 with plans to go to Artisphere.
"It was just starting to mist a little bit of rain and I went to get over, I needed to make my exit and glanced over and this lady was in my blind spot," she said. "She just barely tapped us but we went into a spin and flipped three times."
She was knocked out and the crash ruptured her eardrum.
"I do remember was just right at the end seeing this male nurse," Bowers said. "He stuck his head in the car and then was just immediately willing to help."
He left as soon as paramedics got there and there's nothing in the report about him.
"I don't know if I was every able to say thank you, I can't remember," Bowers said. "I would love to be able to find him and say thank you."
