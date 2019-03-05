GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – City officials said Tuesday the Greenville Fire Department has partnered with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System to launch Project Lifesaver.
Officials said the new program provides public safety agencies and caregivers with equipment and training to quickly locate people who are prone to wandering away from home.
Official said this program can benefit those who have family members with Alzheimer’s, autism spectrum disorder and Down syndrome.
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System awarded GCFD with a $20,000 grant to purchase equipment that will be provided to low-income families at no cost.
Those families will receive a Project Lifesaver kit, which includes a small ankle or wrist-worn transmitter, which continually emits a tracking signal at a unique frequency. If the wearer goes missing, family members can call 911 and give dispatchers that frequency.
Trained emergency responders can then use that frequency to track the missing person’s transmitter.
The city said Project Lifesaver International, the non-profit organization that pioneered the tracking technology, claims the average recovery time for certified Project Lifesaver agencies is 30 minutes.
The fire department purchases 30 transmitters and four receivers.
Officials said city residents who receive Medicaid, Medicare or SNAP benefits are eligible to receive a transmitter and a year's worth of batteries at no charge. Residents who do not meet the eligibility requirements can still participate in the program but must to purchase a transmitter directly from Project Lifesaver International. Caregivers can apply online at http://fire.greenvillesc.gov/ProjectLifesaver or call 467-4450 for more information.
