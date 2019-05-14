GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said fire stations throughout the city will be collecting items for foster children between May 20 and May 23.
The Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman University and the Greenville City Fire Department are partnering with Fostering Great Ideas for what they are calling the “Carry the Load” collection drive.
Organizers said many foster children do not have luggage or items needed to transport their possessions when they move from one house to the next, and often have to carry their things in trash bags.
The organizers are asking for donations of carry-on sized luggage, handbags, large duffle bags, and diapers to help foster children transition from place to place with “dignity and self-confidence to these youngsters throughout their journey.” They said all items donated during the collection drive will directly benefit Upstate foster children.
Donations can be dropped off at any Greenville city fire station.
Station 1 - Verdae Station 825 Verdae Boulevard
Station 2 - West End Station 125 North Leach Street
Station 3 - Augusta Road Station 2101 Augusta Street
Station 4 - Stone Avenue Station 880 East Stone Avenue
Station 5 - Pleasantburg Station 15 Waite Street
Station 6 - Eastside Station 14 Pelham Road
Station 7 - North Main Station 801 Rutherford Road
Tax-Deductible donations can also be made at the Fostering Great Ideas® website: https://fgi4kids.org/donate.
